ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 11th

ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s (OTCMKTS:ALRS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 11th. ALERUS FINL COR/SH had issued 2,860,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,060,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

