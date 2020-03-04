Cloudflare Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 11th (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare’s (NYSE:NET) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 11th. Cloudflare had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Cloudflare’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NET stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,187 shares in the company, valued at $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

