I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:ARQT) Quiet Period To Expire on March 11th

I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:ARQT) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 11th. I-Mab had issued 9,375,000 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $159,375,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During I-Mab’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

I-Mab stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 500,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan Silverstein bought 558,888 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $14,329,888.32.

I-Mab Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

