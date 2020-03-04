SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 11th (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SWTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 11th. SpringWorks Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $162,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of SpringWorks Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

SWTX stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

