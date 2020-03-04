Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 11th (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:STSA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 11th. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

STSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,308,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

