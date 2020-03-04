1life Healthcare Inc’s (NASDAQ:ONEM) Quiet Period To Expire on March 11th

1life Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ONEM) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 11th. 1life Healthcare had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $245,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During 1life Healthcare’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

