Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:REYN) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 11th

Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:REYN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 11th. Black Diamond Therapeutics had issued 47,170,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $1,226,420,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

