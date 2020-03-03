113,269 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital One National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

