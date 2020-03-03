Capital One National Association Takes $9.22 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,216,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital One National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital One National Association owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

