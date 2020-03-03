Capital One National Association Makes New $12.62 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,581 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,678,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 102,442 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,540,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40.

