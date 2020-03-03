Capital One National Association Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital One National Association owned 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

