Capital One National Association Invests $11.17 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,171,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $310.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average of $312.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

