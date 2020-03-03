Capital One National Association Acquires Shares of 472,733 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital One National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

