Capital One National Association Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 316,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital One National Association owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,824,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.