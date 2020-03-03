Capital One National Association Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 951,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,778,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

GSIE opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

