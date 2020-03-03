Capital One National Association Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 951,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,778,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

GSIE opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One National Association Invests $11.17 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.17 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Capital One National Association Acquires Shares of 472,733 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Acquires Shares of 472,733 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Capital One National Association Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Camden National Bank Makes New $209,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Camden National Bank Makes New $209,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc.
Camden National Bank Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Camden National Bank Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report