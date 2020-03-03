Camden National Bank Makes New $209,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

