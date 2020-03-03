Camden National Bank Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.