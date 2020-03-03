Camden National Bank Invests $233,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $5,600,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 88,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 683,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,180,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

