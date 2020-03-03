Camden National Bank Takes $241,000 Position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 343,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 227,317 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter worth $426,000.

NYSE TTP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

