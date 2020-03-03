Camden National Bank Purchases 96 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

