Camden National Bank Takes $262,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

