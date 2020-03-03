Camden National Bank Invests $253,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.