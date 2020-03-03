Camden National Bank Purchases 124 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,152,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $304.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

