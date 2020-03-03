Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.