CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

