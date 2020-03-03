Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH stock opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

