Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after purchasing an additional 396,334 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $117.38 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

