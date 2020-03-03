Camden National Bank Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,903,000.

KRE stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

