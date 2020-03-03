Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.