8,320 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $109.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

