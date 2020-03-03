Camden National Bank Buys Shares of 3,317 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.