Camden National Bank Acquires 360 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

MMM stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.