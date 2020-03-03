Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,690,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 867,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

