Camden National Bank Has $356,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $173.28 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

