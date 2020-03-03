Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,430,661. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.86 and its 200-day moving average is $197.21. The company has a market cap of $548.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.