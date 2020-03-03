Camden National Bank Purchases 1,647 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

BAC stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

