Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

