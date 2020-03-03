Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital One National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

EFAV opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01.

