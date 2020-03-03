Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,231,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

