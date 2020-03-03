Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Capital One National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

QUAL stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

