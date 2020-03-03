Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,585,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital One National Association owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.19 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.