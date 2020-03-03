Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,468,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,249,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

