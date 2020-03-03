Camden National Bank Buys Shares of 2,692 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Camden National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

