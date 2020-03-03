Camden National Bank Invests $251,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $342.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.65 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.