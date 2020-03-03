Camden National Bank Invests $251,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $342.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.65 and a one year high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report