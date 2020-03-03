Camden National Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.43 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

