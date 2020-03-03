Camden National Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.43 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report