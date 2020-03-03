Camden National Bank Sells 1,706 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

