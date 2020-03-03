Camden National Bank Has $373,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at $64,552,162.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.