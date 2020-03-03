Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,156,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

