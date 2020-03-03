Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,728 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report