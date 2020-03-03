Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,728 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

