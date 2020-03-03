Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 306,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $7.59 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Invests $11.02 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Capital One National Association Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Camden National Bank Takes $222,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report