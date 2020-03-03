Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 306,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

